5 Most Important Packers to their Playoff Race
Jordan Love
No player is more critical to the Packers’ playoff success than quarterback Jordan Love. In today’s NFL, even balanced offenses are ultimately driven by quarterback play.
Love’s season has been a mixed bag. An early-season injury seemed to hinder his performance, as he struggled with interceptions, throwing at least one in each of his first eight games. His accuracy was also a concern, ranking near the bottom of the league in completion percentage.
However, as the season has progressed, Love has started to find his groove (and his health). Over his last three games, he hasn’t thrown an interception and has completed 67 percent of his passes—a mark that would rank 13th in the NFL if sustained over the entire year.
Green Bay hasn’t had to lean heavily on Love’s arm, thanks to head coach Matt LaFleur’s balanced offensive approach. Josh Jacobs has been excellent this season, providing a steady ground game that is perfectly suited for postseason football. It will be fun to see what he can do in meaningful games.
That balance is critical, but Love’s role as a game manager and occasional playmaker will be just as important.
The Packers need Love to control games by setting the tempo, exploiting defensive weaknesses when opportunities arise, and avoiding costly mistakes.
After earning a major contract extension in the offseason, Love now has the chance to validate the Packers’ investment. Leading Green Bay deep into the playoffs would solidify his place as the franchise quarterback and set the tone for the years to come.