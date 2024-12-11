5 Most Important Packers to their Playoff Race
The Green Bay Packers are trending toward accomplishing what they wanted this season: They've built off their 9-8 record and Divisional Playoff round exit. However, their work still needs to be done.
Although they have already matched their win total from last season, they still have work to do. With four games remaining, they set their sights squarely on a deep postseason run. And to accomplish their ultimate goal of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, these five players will play critical roles.
Kingsley Enagbare
Kingsley Enagbare might not be one of the Packers’ most gifted pass-rushers, but his role is no less critical to the team’s success.
Opposing offenses will undoubtedly focus their attention on containing Rashan Gary on the edge and Kenny Clark in the middle, often deploying double teams to neutralize their impact. This strategy will leave players like Enagbare with one-on-one opportunities—matchups the Packers desperately need him to win.
Since the Preston Smith trade, Enagbare has stepped into a starting role opposite Gary at defensive end. While he has shown potential, Green Bay needs more production from him moving forward.
So far this season, Enagbare has recorded just 18 quarterback pressures and three sacks. These modest numbers have allowed offenses to feel comfortable singling him in pass protection, a luxury Green Bay cannot afford to give opposing teams.
The Packers aren’t asking Enagbare to become a dominant force overnight. Instead, they need him to hold his ground and start winning more of these one-on-one battles. Even incremental improvements in his ability to pressure quarterbacks could disrupt opposing offenses and provide the Packers' defense with a crucial advantage.