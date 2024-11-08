5 Most Disappointing Packers at Bye Week
Jordan Love
It’s important to set the stage before diving into the disappointments surrounding Jordan Love’s performance this season.
First, this is only his second year as an NFL starter, and growing pains are inevitable as he learns to succeed consistently at a high level. Secondly, Love has been battling injuries all season, which has hindered his mobility and his ability to fully step into throws.
But there’s no ignoring the elephant in the room: Love became the NFL’s highest-paid player over the offseason, which elevated the bar significantly.
In Green Bay, simply being good isn’t enough when you’re one of the league’s top-paid players. Expectations are sky-high, and his performances are scrutinized closely. Just ask Jaire Alexander, Kenny Clark, or Rashan Gary—star Packers who know that high pay demands high-level play.
Through nine games, Love has shown flashes of brilliance, hovering near the league leaders in touchdown passes with 15. But the rollercoaster has its drops, and Love’s inconsistency has been hard to ignore. He’s already thrown ten interceptions, just one shy of his total from last year, with two returned for touchdowns. His completion percentage sits at a disappointing 61.3 percent, leaving a lot of room for improvement in accuracy and decision-making.
While there are encouraging signs—last season’s late surge, for instance—Green Bay needs Love to reach that level sooner rather than later. If the Packers hope to capitalize on his potential and justify his big payday, Love will need to elevate his play in the second half of the season, limiting mistakes and bringing the consistency that has eluded him so far.