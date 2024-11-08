5 Most Disappointing Packers at Bye Week
Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary was supposed to be the next big thing on the Packers’ defense—a dynamic edge rusher with the explosiveness and power to dominate at the line of scrimmage.
Coming off a 2023 campaign that saw him return from injury and regain his feel for the game, Gary’s trajectory seemed clear: he was poised to emerge as one of the faces of Green Bay’s defense. But as the Packers head into their bye week, Gary’s impact has been more subdued than expected, making him one of the Packers’ biggest disappointments so far this season.
One of the major issues has been Gary’s lack of consistent production. Through the first nine games, he’s recorded just 2.5 sacks—a surprising stat for a player expected to anchor the Packers’ pass rush.
The lack of pressure from Gary has left Green Bay struggling to pressure opposing quarterbacks, especially in crucial moments. Without his usual disruptive presence, quarterbacks have had more time in the pocket, exploiting a secondary that needs the pass rush to thrive.
It’s not just the numbers that are missing; it’s the overall impact. He ranks 49th among 114 eligible defensive ends according to PFF's grades.
Gary’s trademark energy, his ability to close off the edge, and the intimidating force he brought to every snap have all seemed diminished. Opposing offenses are sending him a ton of attention, but he gets paid to make plays regardless. And without his pressure, Green Bay’s defense has lacked that bite on passing downs.
For the Packers to make a serious push in the second half, they’ll need Gary to step up and reignite the fire that made him one of their most promising young stars.