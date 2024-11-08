5 Most Disappointing Packers at Bye Week
The Green Bay Packers hit their bye week with a promising 6-3 record—a performance that has fans feeling both optimistic and frustrated.
On the positive side, the Packers are on pace to surpass last season’s 9-8 finish, and their defense has taken a step forward under new coordinator Jeff Hafley. Key additions like Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney have given the team a fresh spark.
But there’s a nagging sense that the Packers aren’t quite reaching their potential, with an offense that can be explosive but frequently trips over its own mistakes--a microcosm of the entire team.
As the Packers regroup during their bye, some players stand out for falling short of expectations. Here’s a look at five of the biggest disappointments so far.
Lukas Van Ness
The Packers entered the season hoping for a big leap from 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness, but the breakout hasn’t arrived.
Van Ness is undoubtedly an athletic specimen—a rare combination of speed, power, and agility that should, in theory, make him a nightmare for offensive linemen. But despite his physical gifts, he’s struggled to translate them into consistent production on the field.
The issue lies in his lack of refined pass-rushing moves, which has limited his impact. His approach often relies too heavily on his raw athleticism, and without a varied skill set, he’s found himself neutralized in key situations.
With Preston Smith traded away, the Packers have handed Van Ness a starting role and significant snaps, banking on his development to anchor their pass rush. But if he doesn’t show immediate progress, the Packers’ decision to clear the path for him could look premature.