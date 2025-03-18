5 Low-Cost Wide Receivers the Packers Can Still Sign in Free Agency

2. Elijah Moore

The Packers desperately need to add speed to their wide receiver room. With Christian Watson expected to miss roughly half of the 2025 season recovering from a torn ACL, Green Bay is left without a true deep threat.

There isn’t a perfect solution in free agency, but Elijah Moore could be one option.

A second-round pick in 2021, Moore spent his first two years with the New York Jets and the last two with the Cleveland Browns. Over the past two seasons, he has averaged 60 receptions, 589 yards, and 1.5 touchdowns—not exactly WR1 numbers, but a steady contributor nonetheless.

While he won’t single-handedly transform the Packers' offense, Moore’s speed could be a game-changer. His ability to stretch the field would open up underneath routes for Green Bay’s other receivers, giving Jordan Love more room to work. In other words, he’d be like a good wingman—he might not steal the show, but he’ll make life a whole lot easier for everyone else.

3. Mecole Hardman

Speaking of speed, Mecole Hardman might be the fastest player on this list. And that’s saying something, considering how many sub-4.40 guys are still floating around in free agency.

A second-round pick in 2019, Hardman has spent most of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning three Super Bowls along the way. That championship experience could be valuable in a Packers locker room looking to finally break through in the playoffs.

On the field, though, Hardman is a bit of a mystery. His best season came in 2021, when he caught 59 passes for 693 yards. Since then, he hasn’t even cracked 300 yards in a single season.

Still, Hardman would come at a bargain price and provide the kind of top-end speed Green Bay is missing. If nothing else, he’d be a fun gadget player—like a trick-play specialist who can turn one or two plays a game into something special.