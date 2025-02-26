5 High-Risk, High-Reward Free Agents for the Packers to Target

5. Baron Browning, Defensive End

Let’s loop back to defensive end to round out this list.

Before diving into Baron Browning, let’s talk about Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary—because nothing the Packers do at this position will matter unless their two highest-paid defenders start playing like it.

Clark and Gary are set to take up a massive chunk of Green Bay’s cap space in 2025, and while opposing offenses paid them plenty of attention, they still weren’t nearly impactful enough last season. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s scheme was supposed to unlock the front four, not cage them.

One way to make life easier on Clark and Gary? Add more talent around them.

Green Bay already has the makings of a solid defensive line rotation with Devonte Wyatt, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, and Brenton Cox Jr. But that’s not enough. They need one more piece, and that’s where Browning comes in.

Browning played at a high level after being traded midseason to the Arizona Cardinals. He racked up 21 quarterback pressures after the move and flashed some seriously impressive advanced pass-rushing metrics.

Here’s the stat that should make teams take notice: Over the second half of the season, Browning was pressuring quarterbacks at the same rate as Brian Burns and Myles Garrett. That’s elite company, and if it’s a sign of things to come, he’s a steal waiting to happen.

At just 26 years old, Browning still has upside to tap into, and Green Bay might be the perfect place for him to take the next step. If they can offer him a chance to start opposite Gary, it might be too good of an opportunity to pass up. This is the kind of under-the-radar signing that could make a real impact without breaking the bank.

