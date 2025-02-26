5 High-Risk, High-Reward Free Agents for the Packers to Target

4. Marquise Brown, Wide Receiver

The Packers’ wide receiver room was supposed to be an ascending unit, brimming with young talent and potential breakout candidates. Instead, it was one of the most disappointing groups on the team—trailing only the underwhelming defensive line in terms of unmet expectations.

The offseason conversation revolves around which of their young receivers would step up and claim the WR1 role.

Christian Watson looked the part—big, fast, and explosive. Romeo Doubs had Jordan Love’s trust in key moments, particularly in the red zone. Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks flashed real playmaking ability as rookies in 2023.

The answer turned out to be none of them.

Nobody emerged as a true No. 1. Nobody showed they could handle the attention that comes with being a go-to receiver. Green Bay is left with a major question mark at the position heading into this offseason.

The short-term situation is even worse. Watson is expected to miss most of 2025 recovering from an ACL tear, and all four of Green Bay’s top receivers are set to hit free agency by 2027.

Enter Marquise Brown.

With Watson sidelined, the Packers desperately need speed—and Brown provides exactly that. He’s a proven deep threat, capable of stretching the field and keeping safeties honest. That’s precisely what Green Bay’s offense is missing.

But there’s risk.

Brown missed most of last season with a shoulder injury, and as he inches closer to 30, questions about whether he’s lost a step will only grow louder.

Still, he might be worth the gamble. If Brown stays healthy and maintains his speed, he could be the perfect short-term solution to balance out Green Bay’s receiving corps. The Packers don’t just need more bodies—they need players who fit specific roles.

If this move hits, Green Bay gets a field-stretching weapon to unlock the offense. If it doesn’t, they’ll be back to square one—still searching for a true WR1.