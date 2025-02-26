5 High-Risk, High-Reward Free Agents for the Packers to Target

3. Dre Greenlaw, Linebacker

It’s going to be fascinating to see how the Packers approach linebacker this offseason.

They might already have a star in the making with Edgerrin Cooper, who showed elite speed, athleticism, and physicality in his rookie season. His instincts still need refining, but that should come with experience and reps.

Then there’s Quay Walker, who remains one of the most frustrating players on the roster. He’s shown flashes of high-level play, but inconsistency has defined his career so far. He’s still serviceable, and Green Bay might not be ready to move on just yet.

Meanwhile, Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson are unrestricted free agents, and the Packers also have 2024 third-rounder Ty’Ron Hopper waiting for his opportunity.

At the very least, Green Bay needs to add depth. But if they’re not sold on Walker long-term, they could go bigger—someone like Dre Greenlaw.

Here’s the catch: Greenlaw barely played in 2024. He suffered an Achilles injury in the previous Super Bowl, and when he finally returned last season, he lasted two games before a calf injury shut him down again. That’s the risk.

But if Green Bay is willing to bet on his recovery, there’s an opportunity for a one-year, prove-it deal. Greenlaw is only 27 and was one of the best linebackers in the league before his injuries. If he can return to form, he’s an absolute steal and would immediately elevate the Packers’ defense.

High-risk, high-reward. The kind of move that could take Green Bay’s defense from good to great.