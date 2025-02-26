5 High-Risk, High-Reward Free Agents for the Packers to Target

2. Haason Reddick, Defensive End

The Packers need pass-rushing help—badly. Their front four wasn’t good enough last season, failing to generate consistent pressure and leaving their thin, overmatched secondary exposed far too often.

This wasn’t just a young player problem or a veteran problem—it was an everyone problem. No one on Green Bay’s defensive line escaped the inconsistency that plagued the unit.

Fixing the issue requires both internal improvement and external reinforcements.

Green Bay has options. They could swing big on the trade market, where Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson, and Maxx Crosby are all reportedly available.

Or they could take their chances in free agency—where a name like Haason Reddick looms as both a potential solution and a massive gamble.

Reddick comes with red flags.

His time in Philadelphia ended with a contract holdout. He was then traded to the Jets, where—you guessed it—he held out for another new deal. That’s a legitimate concern for any team thinking about signing him. How does he fit in Green Bay’s locker room? How quickly does he demand another raise?

But here’s the flip side: when he’s on the field, Reddick produces.

From 2020 to 2023, he recorded at least 11 sacks in every season. He’s a professional pass rusher—the kind of player Green Bay desperately needs. When he’s locked in, he’s a game-changer.

Every GM has a risk tolerance. This is a test for Brian Gutekunst. If he’s truly all-in on upgrading the pass rush, does he take a high-stakes swing on Reddick? Or does he play it safe and look elsewhere?

One move could define the offseason. Let’s see how bold Green Bay is willing to be.