5 Free Agents Packers Can Sign Without Breaking the Bank
Paulson Adebo, Cornerback
Cornerback should be high on the Packers’ priority list in free agency.
They’re likely to waive or trade Jaire Alexander, and Eric Stokes, Robert Rochell, and Corey Ballentine are all unrestricted free agents. That means as many as four corners could depart, leaving serious depth issues that Green Bay needs to address.
The draft will be part of the solution, but the Packers also need immediate reinforcements to push Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine for snaps.
There are high-end options available, including D.J. Reed and Asante Samuel Jr., but there are also solid bargain-bin players who can help.
Paulson Adebo is one of them.
At just 25 years old, Adebo fits the Brian Gutekunst age profile perfectly. He’s still ascending, meaning Green Bay would be paying for future production rather than past accolades—something Gutekunst has consistently prioritized.
Before a midseason injury ended his 2024 campaign, Adebo was playing some of the best football of his career. That injury will likely lower his market value, making him an intriguing buy-low candidate for a team looking to upgrade the secondary without breaking the bank.
Adebo has CB1 potential if everything breaks right. In just seven games last season, he snagged three interceptions, following up a four-interception campaign in 2023. That kind of playmaking ability would be a huge boost for a defense looking to generate more game-changing plays.
Nate Hobbs, Cornerback
Another option is Nate Hobbs, who could bring versatility and physicality to Green Bay’s secondary.
Hobbs has primarily played in the slot, which would allow Valentine and Nixon to stay on the outside while giving the Packers a reliable inside presence. He thrives in aggressive, attacking roles, where he can blitz the quarterback, crash down on running backs, and bring toughness to the secondary.
At 25 years old, Hobbs also fits Green Bay’s preferred age range for free agents. He could be looking for a short-term deal to prove himself as a full-time starter, and if that’s the case, the Packers should jump at the opportunity to add him to their cornerback rotation.