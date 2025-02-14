5 Free Agents Packers Can Sign Without Breaking the Bank
Tyrel Dodson, Linebacker
The Packers need to keep adding talent at linebacker this offseason.
Quay Walker remains inconsistent, and unless something dramatically changes, he doesn’t look like a long-term solution.
On the other hand, 2024 second-rounder Edgerrin Cooper looks like a star in the making, flashing instincts, range, and physicality in a strong rookie season.
Beyond those two, the depth gets thin fast.
Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson played significant snaps last season, but both are unrestricted free agents who could be looking for pay raises Green Bay shouldn’t offer.
That leaves a gap in the linebacker rotation—one that Tyrel Dodson could help fill.
Dodson, 26, is coming off a one-year deal and will be looking for a multi-year contract this offseason.
His strength isn’t against the run, but he’s excellent in coverage, which is where the Packers need help the most. He recorded three interceptions and six pass deflections last season, proving he can be a valuable asset in passing situations.
Green Bay wouldn’t need Dodson to play full-time snaps—that’s what Walker and Cooper are for. But as a rotational piece on passing downs and an emergency linebacker, he could be a smart, cost-effective addition to the defense.
Robert Spillane, Linebacker
If the Packers are looking for a more traditional, full-time linebacker, Robert Spillane is another option.
Unlike Dodson, Spillane’s strength is against the run, and his weakness is coverage. But if Green Bay wants a dependable tackler and physical presence in the middle, Spillane fits the mold.
According to PFF’s free agent rankings, Spillane’s production over the last two seasons is among the best in the league. His 114 solo tackles, 66 stops, and 21 tackles for loss or no gain all rank top-10 among linebackers, and he’s the only player in the top 15 of any of those categories with a missed tackle rate of 5 percent or lower.
If the Packers want a high-floor, dependable linebacker to stabilize the defense, Spillane would be a strong addition.