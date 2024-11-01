5 Former Packers Regretting Leaving Green Bay at Season Halfway Point
Jon Runyan Jr.
The Packers made a tough call letting Jon Runyan Jr. walk in free agency, opting instead for a combination of Sean Rhyan and first-round pick Jordan Morgan at right guard.
Runyan secured a solid payday, signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the New York Giants—a deal that was well-earned for the former sixth-round pick. However, Runyan’s new surroundings have left much to be desired from a football perspective.
Despite starting all eight games for New York, Runyan hasn’t shown the development many expected. His growth has seemingly stalled in an environment that, frankly, isn’t designed to elevate players. The Giants are notoriously disorganized, known more for their poor management and struggles in player development than for creating a culture of success.
With the Giants floundering at 2-6 and stuck at the bottom of the NFC East, Runyan’s excitement over his new contract may be wearing thin. Yes, the payday was great, but he finds himself in one of the NFL’s least stable franchises—a tough situation for any player looking to reach his peak.
Jonathan Owens
The Packers revamped their safety room this offseason, letting go of players like Jonathan Owens as they retooled their secondary.
Owens signed with the Chicago Bears, but it’s been a frustrating season for him so far. His role has been reduced to special teams, with only 12 defensive snaps through the first eight games. The lack of playing time is surely disappointing for Owens, who likely expected more involvement after signing with a new team.
Adding insult to injury, the Bears haven’t offered an upgrade in terms of success or stability. With Chicago sitting in the basement of the NFC North, one thing has become abundantly clear: The Bears still suck.