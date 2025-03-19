5 Dream First-Round Targets for Packers in 2025 NFL Draft

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Packers didn’t add a big-name wide receiver in free agency—and it’s hard to blame them.

Tee Higgins was franchise-tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals before free agency even began, leaving Davante Adams as the only legitimate WR1 on the market. But Adams had his heart set on returning to the West Coast and signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Beyond that, the market was a minefield of past-their-prime veterans. Chris Godwin, Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper, and DeAndre Hopkins were available, but Green Bay wisely passed on paying top dollar for players whose best days are behind them. Their lone addition wa Mecole Hardman, a gadget player rather than a true difference-maker.

Meanwhile, Green Bay’s young receiving corps failed to take the next step in 2024, and now they’re creeping closer to free agency. Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson are set to hit the market in 2026, with Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks following in 2027.

Speaking of Watson, he’s also expected to miss roughly half of the 2025 season while recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the season finale. That leaves a glaring hole in the Packers’ receiving corps—specifically, in the speed department.

That's where Luther Burden III comes into play.

Burden isn’t just a deep threat—he’s a potential game-changer. He’s built like a running back, with a compact but muscular frame, elite speed, and top-tier quickness. While he profiles mostly as a slot receiver in the NFL, that’s something Green Bay can absolutely work with.

He’s already an advanced route-runner, pairing crisp footwork with his explosive athleticism. That combination makes it difficult for defenders to stick with him, giving the Packers a much-needed weapon against man coverage.

Burden is also dangerous with the ball in his hands, making him an ideal target for screens, jet sweeps, and quick-hitters. Burden also has the ability to make contested catches in traffic, proving he’s more than just a gadget guy.

There’s plenty to like about Burden if you can look past his lack of prototypical WR1 size. If the Packers land him, he could be the missing piece that finally pushes their offense over the top.

