5 Dream First-Round Targets for Packers in 2025 NFL Draft

Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M

Another intriguing option for the Packers at defensive end is Shemar Stewart out of Texas A&M.

Stewart fits the exact mold of the Van Ness and Gary selections that Brian Gutekunst has made in the past—raw, athletic, and loaded with potential, but without the college production to back up a first-round pick.

Stewart had just 4.5 sacks... in his entire collegiate career. That lack of production is a glaring red flag, but it hasn’t stopped Green Bay from going this route before.

At 6-foot-5, 267 pounds, with 34-inch arms, Stewart checks every box physically. More importantly for the Packers, he put up a perfect 10.0 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) at the combine—the highest ever recorded among the 1,829 defensive ends tested since 1987.

Unlike his pass-rushing ability, Stewart is already a solid run defender. He’s disciplined when setting the edge and doesn’t bite too hard on fakes. However, he can be a bit erratic when tracking ball carriers, but his relentless motor helps make up for it.

Stewart’s elite athletic testing has him rising up draft boards, and there’s a good chance he’s gone before the Packers are on the clock. Some fans may groan at the idea of drafting yet another project pass-rusher, but Gutekunst has never been afraid to swing for the fences.

The Packers don’t expect to have a top-ten pick anytime soon, which means their best shot at landing an elite talent is taking a calculated risk on a player like Stewart.