5 Dream First-Round Targets for Packers in 2025 NFL Draft

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Green Bay’s cornerback situation remains a mystery—like trying to predict Wisconsin weather in April.

Rumors have swirled all offseason about Jaire Alexander’s future. He was a prime candidate to be released or traded, yet neither has happened, and he remains on the Packers’ roster. That could change, but Green Bay isn’t in a rush. With no looming contract bonuses, they have the luxury of waiting for a deal that makes sense.

Meanwhile, the Packers added Nate Hobbs in free agency. Like Alexander, Hobbs struggled with injuries during his time with the Raiders, missing 16 games over the last three seasons. He’s also primarily a slot corner but has expressed a willingness to move outside if needed.

That leaves Green Bay with Alexander in limbo, Hobbs, Carrington Valentine, and Keisean Nixon as their primary corners. Clearly, the team could use a long-term solution at the position—opening the door for them to target a cornerback in the first round.

Jahdae Barron has been one of the biggest risers since the combine, jumping from 27th to 15th on The Athletic’s consensus big board.

His versatility is one of his strongest traits, making him a great fit for defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s scheme. Barron can line up all over the field, and he thrives in a physical style of play—he’s not just willing to get his hands dirty, he prefers it. Whether disrupting route-runners or closing in on ball-carriers, he brings an aggressive edge to the secondary.

He also showcased solid ball skills in 2024, hauling in five interceptions. However, his tackling has been inconsistent throughout his college career, and that’s an area he’ll need to sharpen in the NFL.

Drafting Barron would be a forward-thinking move—he could get his feet wet in 2025 while developing into Green Bay’s next lockdown corner. If the Packers play this right, Barron won’t just be another piece of the puzzle—he’ll be the cornerstone of their secondary for years to come.