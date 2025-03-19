5 Dream First-Round Targets for Packers in 2025 NFL Draft

James Pearce Jr., DE, Tennessee

Green Bay struck out on the top defensive ends in free agency, failing to add much-needed reinforcements to their underwhelming front four. General manager Brian Gutekunst would be unwise to assume a new position coach alone can turn things around—hoping for internal improvement without adding talent is like expecting a shaky foundation to fix itself.

Although Green Bay just used its 2023 first-round pick on Lukas Van Ness, they may need to go back to the well once again.

Unlike Van Ness and Rashan Gary, James Pearce Jr. brings actual college production to the table. Over the last two seasons at Tennessee, he racked up 17.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss, proving he can get after the quarterback at a high level.

At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, he's on the lean side for a defensive end, which could limit him as a full-time player early in his career. However, he could still thrive in Green Bay as part of a deep rotation.

Pearce Jr. does most of his damage as a pass rusher. His explosive first step gives him an early advantage against offensive tackles, and his elite athleticism and flexibility allow him to bend around the edge with ease.

His relentless motor is another standout trait—he never stops hunting quarterbacks. That’s something the Packers have lacked in recent years, and adding Pearce Jr. could inject some much-needed energy into their defensive front.

He's been slipping in draft rankings lately. The Athletic had him as the 11th-best consensus prospect before the combine, but he’s now down to 19th. If he falls just a few more spots, he could land right in the Packers' lap—a potential cornerstone piece for a defense in need of a stronger foundation.