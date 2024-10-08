5 Disappointments From Packers' Narrow Week 5 Win
5. Eric Stokes
Eric Stokes has quickly become one of the most glaring disappointments for the Packers this season. A former first-round pick who once showed so much promise, Stokes has struggled mightily, and his performance in Week 5 against the Rams was another low point in a season full of them.
The Packers’ decision to decline Stokes' fifth-year rookie option this offseason is looking more and more justified with each passing week. The issue is clear: Stokes is consistently a step behind his assignments. His lack of quickness is being exposed regularly by opposing receivers, and it has become a major liability in the Packers' secondary.
Sunday's touchdown allowed by Stokes was the latest example. On a simple red zone route, Stokes’ receiver feigned an inside cut before darting toward the sideline. In his attempt to keep up, Stokes lost his footing and allowed the receiver to get wide open for an easy touchdown. That kind of breakdown in coverage is unacceptable, especially for a player who is supposed to be a starting-caliber corner.
With Carrington Valentine back on the field and Jaire Alexander likely returning soon, Stokes’ playing time could—and perhaps should—be cut drastically. Combine that with Evan Williams getting more playing time at safety and Javon Bullard sliding to the slot, and it could result in Stokes being buried on the bench.
The narrative of Stokes being limited by injuries no longer holds water. He’s healthy now, and the harsh reality is that he’s not delivering the level of play Green Bay needs from a starting cornerback.
If Stokes doesn't turn things around soon, his future in Green Bay might be in serious jeopardy.
More Green Bay Packers News: