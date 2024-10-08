5 Disappointments From Packers' Narrow Week 5 Win
3. Jordan Love
Before diving into the critique, let’s get one thing straight: I have full confidence that Jordan Love will eventually find his rhythm. The flashes of brilliance we’ve seen this year mirror what we saw in the latter half of last season, and there’s still plenty of reason to believe he’ll get things figured out.
That said, Love has been inconsistent, especially since his return from injury. His Week 5 performance against the Rams encapsulated that: 15-for-26 passing (57.7 percent), 224 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick-six. His QBR of 56.7 and a passer rating of 95.7 tell a story of a player who’s been good, but not great.
It’s not that Love has played poorly—he’s shown he’s capable of leading this offense and making big-time throws. The problem is that he hasn’t put it all together for a full game. He’s been just a tick off, whether it’s timing with his receivers, missing them by a step, or failing to execute in key moments. The raw talent is there, but the consistency hasn’t followed yet.
And while we can point to the early-season injury as a factor, expectations are different for Love this year. After inking the deal that made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, good simply isn't good enough anymore. The bar has been raised, and Love now needs to deliver on the promise that comes with that contract. The Packers need him to go from being a good quarterback to being a great one if they want to compete at the highest level.