5 Disappointments From Packers' Narrow Week 5 Win
2. Josh Myers
While the offensive line has been solid overall, Joshy Myers has consistently been the weak link in the chain. PFF ranks him 33rd out of 35 qualified centers, and his performance against the Rams in Week 5 was a disaster.
Yes, he gave up a couple of pressures in pass protection, but that wasn't the biggest issue. It was his run blocking that caused the most concern. Myers missed multiple assignments, allowing defenders to slice through the line and disrupt plays before they could even develop. On several occasions, the Rams' interior defensive line was able to get into the backfield uncontested, blowing up running lanes and forcing the Packers’ backs to get tackled for losses or minimal gains.
Green Bay isn’t without options at center, and Myers’ struggles are making those alternatives more appealing by the week. Sean Rhyan and Jordan Morgan are both potential replacements who could slide into the center spot, while the Packers shuffle the rest of the line accordingly.
As an unrestricted free agent after this season, Myers is playing for his future, not just in Green Bay but around the league. At this point, it’s becoming harder to justify keeping him in the lineup when his play is actively hurting the offense’s ability to sustain drives. If he doesn't step up soon, a change could be coming, and Myers could be on the outside looking in.