5 Disappointments From Packers' Narrow Week 5 Win
The Green Bay Packers escaped with a 24-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, but it took a last-minute defensive stand to seal the win.
It wasn’t the type of dominant performance you'd expect in one of the more favorable matchups on their schedule. The Packers never found their rhythm for any extended stretch, which kept the Rams in striking distance and nearly allowed them to pull off an upset.
While a win is a win, there were several disappointments in Green Bay’s performance—especially on offense.
1. Red Zone Offense
The Packers have shown they can move the ball, ranking fourth in total offense through five weeks. But the red zone has been a consistent source of frustration, as they've frequently stalled just outside of scoring range or even deep inside their opponent’s territory.
Green Bay converted just two of three red zone opportunities against the Rams, a seemingly decent percentage. But, when you zoom out, they rank 20th in the NFL in red zone touchdown conversion, mirroring their struggles from last season when they also finished 20th.
This was an area Matt LaFleur vowed to improve upon in 2024, but the results have been more of the same.
The Packers have the weapons—between Jordan Love's arm, the dynamic running game, and versatile playmakers like Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft. So why does the offense fizzle when the field shortens? Some of it can be chalked up to execution issues—penalties, dropped passes, or missed blocks. But the blame also falls on the scheme, which hasn’t been creative enough in tight spaces. LaFleur has to go back to the drawing board and figure out how to punch the ball into the end zone more consistently.