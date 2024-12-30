5 Brewers Leaving Milwaukee in the New Year
5. Christian Yelich
Christian Yelich has been the face of the Brewers since his arrival in 2018, but his career trajectory has eerily mirrored that of former franchise icon Ryan Braun.
Yelich soared to the top of the league with his NL MVP-winning season in 2018, a year after Milwaukee acquired him in a blockbuster trade. The following season, he was on pace for back-to-back MVP awards before a freak injury ended his campaign and derailed his career trajectory.
It took several seasons for Yelich to find his footing again. After posting stratospheric OPS+ marks of 164 in 2018 and 179 in 2019, he failed to surpass 110 from 2020 to 2022, leaving fans wondering if he’d ever reclaim his MVP form. Fortunately, the last two years have offered signs of a resurgence.
Last season, Yelich delivered his best performance since 2019, recording a 151 OPS+ with a .406 on-base percentage. He added 11 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases, showcasing a return to his dynamic offensive style. However, injuries once again limited him to just 73 games, marking the third time in five seasons he’s missed significant time.
Milwaukee is now attempting to transition Yelich into a full-time designated hitter role, a move that makes sense given the team’s wealth of elite outfield defenders, including Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, Garrett Mitchell, and Blake Perkins. Yelich has expressed a desire to continue playing defense, but the Brewers’ roster construction makes that a tough sell.
Complicating the situation is Yelich’s contract. He’s owed $22 million annually from 2025 through 2028—a steep price for a player who may only play part-time. For a small-market team like Milwaukee, that financial commitment looms large.
Trading Yelich would be a bittersweet decision, but it’s one the Brewers may have to consider. With a no-trade clause in place, Yelich would need to approve any deal. However, the Brewers could find a suitor willing to let him play more in the outfield, potentially enticing him to waive his clause.
Moving Yelich would mark the end of an era, but it could also be the start of a new one. Jackson Chourio is a rising star, and trading Yelich would signal a passing of the torch to the next face of the franchise.