5 Brewers Leaving Milwaukee in the New Year
3. Rhys Hoskins
The Brewers find themselves in a complicated position with designated hitter/first baseman Rhys Hoskins. On the books for $18 million this season, with a mutual option for the same amount in 2026, Hoskins’ hefty price tag looms large over Milwaukee’s plans.
The reality is that if Hoskins hadn’t exercised his player option for 2025, the Brewers likely wouldn’t have brought him back.
After signing as a free agent in 2023, Hoskins delivered a serviceable but underwhelming campaign last season. His .303 on-base percentage, 26 home runs, and 82 RBIs across 131 games resulted in an OPS+ of just 98—slightly below league average for a hitter with his profile and far from the production expected for an $18 million salary.
Milwaukee’s approach should be clear: give Hoskins time early in the season to either rebuild his trade value or prove he’s worthy of a prominent role in the lineup. If he gets hot out of the gate, don’t be surprised if the Brewers flip him before the trade deadline to free up payroll and retool the roster.
4. Tyler Black
Hoskins’ fate may be intertwined with that of Tyler Black, a promising prospect who debuted last season.
While Hoskins splits time between first base and DH (starting 88 games at first last year), the Brewers are also experimenting with Black as a first baseman.
The challenge is that Milwaukee is likely to shift Christian Yelich into the DH role more frequently this season, pushing Hoskins toward full-time first base duties—a role that doesn’t suit him defensively.
Black doesn’t provide a surefire solution either. While he’s shown promise in the minors, Black struggled in his brief MLB stint last year, posting a 59 OPS+ in 57 plate appearances. His bat hasn’t yet translated to big-league success, and his defensive versatility doesn’t make him a standout option at first base.
Given the crowded infield picture—where the Brewers already have options at second base, Black’s natural position—Milwaukee may look to leverage his potential in a trade. Black’s strong minor-league track record could entice a team looking for a future middle infielder, allowing the Brewers to acquire a player who better fits their needs.