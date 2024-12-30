5 Brewers Leaving Milwaukee in the New Year
2. Brandon Woodruff
It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for Brandon Woodruff, the Brewers’ former ace and, with any luck, future cornerstone of the rotation.
The trouble began in the fall of 2023 when Woodruff suffered a significant injury to his pitching shoulder, requiring surgery to repair his anterior capsule. Initial projections had him returning late in the 2024 MLB season, but those hopes were dashed when he announced last March that he would miss the entire year. Instead of rushing back, Woodruff prioritized a full recovery, aiming to return at his best for 2025.
The injury timeline unfolded alongside a notable contract agreement. Woodruff and the Brewers agreed to a two-year, $17.5 million deal, which includes a mutual option worth $20 million for the 2026 season. While the deal gave Milwaukee a short-term commitment to their once-dominant starter, it also set the stage for an uncertain future.
When healthy, Woodruff is a bona fide ace. A two-time All-Star with a career 137 ERA+, he ranks among franchise leaders in several categories, including ERA+ (second), WAR (sixth), and starts (20th).
But Woodruff’s injury history complicates his long-term value. Milwaukee is unlikely to commit $20 million to a 33-year-old pitcher with a repaired shoulder, especially given their small-market constraints. That makes a midseason trade the logical path forward.
First, however, Woodruff needs to rebuild his trade stock.
The Brewers will give him every opportunity to showcase his health and effectiveness during the first half of the 2025 season. If he returns to form, Milwaukee could flip him at the trade deadline for a package similar to what they received for Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams, or Josh Hader in recent years.
Complicating matters is Woodruff’s no-trade clause, which gives him significant control over his destination. While this could create challenges, both sides have a positive history of collaboration, making it likely they’ll find a mutually beneficial solution if the Brewers choose to move him.