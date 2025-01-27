5 Bold Predictions for Packers' 2025 Offseason
5. Packers Draft Shavon Revel Jr., Cornerback, East Carolina
The Packers have several clear needs heading into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They could opt for an offensive lineman to step in as an immediate starter, a pass-rusher to inject some much-needed juice into their defensive line, or a cornerback to solidify their secondary.
In this scenario, Green Bay rolls the dice on the latter, selecting East Carolina’s Shavon Revel Jr. with the 23rd overall pick.
General manager Brian Gutekunst has a penchant for doubling down at a position, addressing it both in free agency and the draft. After signing Samuel Jr. to bolster their cornerback depth, Gutekunst doubles back with Revel, a player whose talent and upside make him worth the investment.
Revel Jr. entered the 2024 season as a projected top-10 pick, but a torn ACL derailed his campaign. While the injury is a concern, it also creates an opportunity for Green Bay to capitalize on his fall. Had he stayed healthy, Revel wouldn’t be available this late in the first round. His slide is Green Bay’s gain.
At 6-foot-3 and 193 pounds, Revel brings excellent size to the cornerback position, giving the Packers a physical presence capable of matching up with bigger receivers. He also possesses the speed to keep up with vertical threats, a critical trait in today’s pass-heavy NFL.
Beyond his coverage skills, Revel is an aggressive and willing run defender, showcasing a knack for fighting through blocks and making plays on the perimeter—an excellent complement to the finesse of Samuel Jr.
Selecting Revel would round out a strong offseason for Green Bay. Gutekunst’s strategy of targeting high-upside players with room to grow could pay massive dividends as the Packers gear up for a deep playoff push.