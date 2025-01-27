5 Bold Predictions for Packers' 2025 Offseason
4. Packers Sign Asante Samuel Jr., CB
By signing Brown to a reasonably priced deal, the Packers can preserve enough financial flexibility to address another critical position of need in free agency: cornerback.
Among the available options, Asante Samuel Jr. stands out as one of the most intriguing targets in a surprisingly deep free-agent class.
Samuel checks several boxes for Green Bay. At just 25 years old, he fits the profile of a player whose best football is likely still ahead of him. With the Packers expected to overhaul their cornerback room this offseason, Samuel’s youth and upside make him an enticing choice.
On the field, Samuel is a strong coverage corner with a knack for sticking to receivers in and out of their breaks. His athleticism and instincts allow him to compete with a variety of receiving threats, and he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a highly regarded prospect.
However, his game does have a notable weakness: tackling. Samuel’s hesitation and inconsistency as a tackler are evident on tape, and this flaw will likely prevent him from commanding a top-of-market contract.
That’s where the opportunity lies for the Packers. Samuel’s limitations in run support may suppress his price tag, allowing Green Bay to secure his services on a team-friendly deal. If defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley can coach up Samuel’s tackling technique and improve his physicality, he could develop into a cornerstone of the Packers’ secondary.
Pairing Samuel with Carrington Valentine, Keisean Nixon, and another addition (more on that next) would give Green Bay an intriguing mix of youth, athleticism, and versatility in their defensive backfield.