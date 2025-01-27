5 Bold Predictions for Packers' 2025 Offseason
3. Packers Sign Marquise Brown, WR, Chiefs
With the financial flexibility the Packers will gain this offseason—thanks to cap savings from a predicted Alexander trade and the decision not to re-sign most unrestricted free agents—they’ll have room to make strategic additions in free agency.
General manager Brian Gutekunst has a clear philosophy: target players whose best football is ahead of them. Last year’s addition of Xavier McKinney was a perfect example, as the young safety blossomed into a leader.
One area the Packers must address is wide receiver. The position group didn’t take the expected leap forward in 2024, and Christian Watson’s torn ACL creates further uncertainty heading into next season. Adding speed and a proven playmaker to the mix is essential.
Marquise Brown is one of the fastest wide receivers on the free-agent market and fits the profile of what Green Bay needs.
Though injuries limited him to just two games with the Kansas City Chiefs this season, his career averages—11.6 yards per reception—demonstrate his ability to stretch the field. At 27 years old, Brown still has plenty of gas left in the tank, and his explosiveness could open up Green Bay’s offense in ways it sorely lacked last year.
Brown’s best season came in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens, where he posted 91 receptions, 1,008 yards, and six touchdowns. He’s not a traditional No. 1 receiver, but that’s not what Green Bay needs him to be. What he would bring is a dynamic deep threat to complement Jordan Love’s arm and draw defensive attention away from the Packers’ other weapons.
Perhaps most appealing is Brown’s likely price tag. He won’t command a massive contract, which aligns with Green Bay’s goal of maintaining financial flexibility. Adding him to the roster would give the Packers an experienced, productive receiver who can deliver game-breaking plays without breaking the bank.