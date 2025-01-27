5 Bold Predictions for Packers' 2025 Offseason
2. Packers Only Re-Sign One Unrestricted Free Agent
The Packers’ 2025 free agent class doesn’t feature a single must-re-sign player, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. While this group includes contributors in various roles, none, aside from kicker Brandon McManus, stand out as essential to the Packers’ future plans.
Eric Stokes, Josh Myers, AJ Dillon, Corey Ballentine, Eric Wilson, McManus, Andre Dillard, Tyler Davis, Robert Rochell, TJ Slaton, and Isaiah McDuffie make up the group.
Green Bay’s two-year search for a dependable kicker finally ended with McManus. He provided consistency in 2024, converting 21 of 23 field goal attempts and all 31 of his extra points. For a team that struggled to find reliability at the position post-Mason Crosby, McManus was a revelation. The Packers won’t risk reopening that search—they’ll re-sign him as the lone keeper from this free-agent class.
As for the rest, Green Bay is prepared to move on.
Stokes, whose fifth-year option was declined, showed no signs of resurgence. Dillon missed the entire season due to injury, and the Packers’ backfield depth is already set for 2025.
Ballentine and Rochell are replaceable in a cornerback room likely due for an overhaul. Wilson and McDuffie are solid special teamers, but their defensive limitations make them expendable. Dillard and Davis brought little to the table in depth roles.
Myers and Slaton, starters on the offensive and defensive lines, respectively, might seem like logical candidates to return. But both have underwhelmed, and Green Bay will likely opt for younger, cheaper options on rookie contracts instead of handing out second-contract raises.
McManus aside, the Packers are betting on a fresh infusion of talent rather than clinging to replaceable pieces. It’s the right call for a team aiming to build a true Super Bowl contender.