5 Bold Predictions for Packers' 2025 Offseason
The Green Bay Packers’ number one goal this offseason is clear: put the finishing touches on their roster and become a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
Progress was made this season, albeit imperfectly. The Packers increased their win total by two games and returned to the playoffs for the second consecutive year under Jordan Love’s leadership.
However, there’s still another level to reach. The road to Lombardi glory requires bold moves and strategic decisions, and this offseason will test Green Bay’s resolve.
Here are five bold predictions for the Packers’ offseason, starting with a potential blockbuster move.
1. Trade Jaire Alexander, CB
Simply cutting Jaire Alexander would be the obvious, straightforward move. Instead, they’ll look to maximize his value and find a trade partner willing to take a chance on the talented, albeit frequently injured, cornerback.
There’s no denying Alexander’s skill. When healthy, he’s among the NFL’s elite cornerbacks, capable of locking down top receivers and making game-changing plays.
Players like that don’t grow on trees, and teams across the league still covet his abilities. However, Green Bay must weigh his talent against the realities of his availability. Alexander has played in seven or fewer games in three of the last four seasons—a statistic that’s hard to overlook.
Financially, cutting Alexander would save nearly $7 million against the 2025 cap and remove his hefty contract from the books in future years.
But trading him offers even more upside. Green Bay could explore two potential avenues: a larger deal that brings back another team’s disgruntled star or a smaller trade where the Packers retain some salary but receive a mid-to-late-round draft pick in return.
The challenge lies in finding the right dance partner. Green Bay is motivated to make a move, but a successful trade requires another team willing to take on Alexander’s contract and gamble on his health. The Packers’ front office will need to get creative, packaging Alexander in a way that entices a suitor without compromising their own long-term flexibility.