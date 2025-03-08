5 Bold Predictions for Packers 2025 Free Agency

5. Packers Spend the Bag on a Big Time Pass Rusher

The moves so far have been to sacrifice at other positions to make a big-time push at pass rush.

To recap, I’ve predicted Green Bay will let Josh Myers walk in free agency and replace him with internal options and a cheap veteran. They’ll sign a tall cornerback who could potentially start but won’t break the bank. And they won’t sign a veteran wide receiver.

Those moves all set the table to ensure Green Bay has a lot of money to spend on a premium pass rusher—their biggest priority this offseason.

The Packers, like the rest of the NFL, watched the Eagles blaze through the NFC and win the Super Bowl, riding an elite, game-wrecking pass rush. Their front four were able to generate consistent pressure in their biggest games and completely disrupt gameplans.

The Packers’ defensive line has talent on paper, but they’ve been crap on grass.

First-rounders Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, Devonte Wyatt, and Lukas Van Ness would theoretically make up a very good starting four. However, each player underwhelmed last season and left a lot to be desired.

The Packers should invest in a proven veteran like Josh Sweat, Khalil Mack, or Chase Young to immediately improve their pass rush next season.

Each player has their pros and cons that Green Bay must weigh, but they would immediately add a pass-rushing impact to the Packers’ front four.

Spending on the defensive line would also have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the team. Suddenly, their corners wouldn’t have to cover as long, hiding the lack of talent they have. The linebackers also wouldn’t be as exposed over the middle if opposing quarterbacks are feeling pressure in their face.

No team is perfect, but it’s about hiding your weaknesses. A mean pass rush could help mask the Packers’ other deficiencies, delivering checkmate to foes with a single, decisive strike.

