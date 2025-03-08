5 Bold Predictions for Packers 2025 Free Agency

4. Packers Don’t Sign a Wide Receiver

This might infuriate some Packers’ fans, but Green Bay would be wise to stay away from the free agent market at wide receiver during free agency.

With Tee Higgins franchise-tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals, the only appealing option remaining is Davante Adams. Adams still has a lot left in the tank and would be a tremendous fit in Green Bay. He can get open at any time and is dynamic on the field- he's put up five-straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He’s also a great mentor and could help the Packers’ younger receivers.

However, it appears he has his heart set on either playing wherever Aaron Rodgers ends up or returning to the West Coast and closer to his home. The Packers would love to have him, but it doesn’t look like it’s in the cards.

If he signs elsewhere, the Packers should stay far away from the rest of the top free agent wide receivers.

Chris Godwin, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, DeAndre Hopkins, and Amari Cooper make up the next tier of receivers. Each receiver has their warts and is probably too over the hill for what Green Bay wants. The only exception would be if Green Bay wants to hit the bargain bin for a speedy wide receiver.

That doesn’t mean the Packers shouldn’t address receiver this offseason. They absolutely should. This means Green Bay should grab one early in the draft—dare I say the first round?—castling their king to safety with a young star for both now and later.