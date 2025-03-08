5 Bold Predictions for Packers 2025 Free Agency

3. Packers Sign a Tall Cornerback

The Packers have more questions than answers about their cornerback room heading into free agency.

The biggest one surrounds Jaire Alexander. Alexander has long been rumored to either be traded or waived. It’s unclear why a team would give Green Bay compensation in a trade if they feel he will be released anyway. Although we don’t know how this situation will conclude, it appears it's only a matter of time until he’s no longer on the Packers.

In addition to lacking proven starters at cornerback after Alexander’s departure, Green Bay also lacks depth. Eric Stokes, Robert Rochelle, and Corey Ballentine are all set to hit unrestricted free agency. It's anyone's guess whether any of them will return.

If all four corners leave, that leaves Green Bay with just Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine as proven NFL-caliber cover men on the roster. Not a great position to be in.

The Packers will likely address this position in the draft. Until then, they should add a veteran to bolster their depth.

Javon Bullard will likely play in the slot again next season when their entire secondary is healthy. Nixon has also spent most of his career on the inside.

That leaves the most significant gap on the boundary and the Packers in need of a taller corner. I predict Green Bay will sign a cornerback who is six feet or taller and who can play on the outside, placing a towering bishop on the edge. That leaves options like Darius Slay, Paulson Adebo, Ahkello Witherspoon, Benjamin St. Juste, Nate Hobbs, Brandon Stevens, and Stephon Gilmore.