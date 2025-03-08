5 Bold Predictions for Packers 2025 Free Agency

2. Packers Sign Veteran Interior Offensive Lineman for Cheap

Since the Packers are letting Myers walk in this series of predictions, they’ll need to replace the 1,000-plus snaps he’s delivered each of the past three seasons (that's no small hole).

One option is to chase a big-name offensive lineman to fill his shoes. Center Drew Dalman stands out as the top center on the market, but Green Bay should steer clear—he’ll demand a hefty paycheck. That would defeat the purpose of letting Myers walk if they just replace him with an even more expensive player.

The Packers have solid internal choices to replace Myers at center. They could slide Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, or Zach Tom to the middle. All three have the skills to handle it and could thrive there.

That move would open a starting spot for 2024 first-rounder Jordan Morgan. He battled injuries during his rookie year but flashed potential in training camp and preseason. Although he prefers to play left tackle, he may have to make a short-term sacrifice for the team.

Even so, the Packers’ interior offensive line depth would stay razor-thin. The playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles proved they’re one injury away from chaos.

To shore up that depth, the Packers should snag a veteran interior offensive lineman, much like they did with Andre Dillard last year.

Some options include centers Austin Corbett and Bradley Bozeman or guards Kevin Zeitler, Aaron Banks, or Will Hernandez. None of these guys spark excitement as starters, but they’d steady the board as knights in reserve if injuries strike.