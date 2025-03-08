5 Bold Predictions for Packers 2025 Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers face free agency next week like grandmasters at a chessboard, with infinite options at their disposal.

They have enough money to sign any of the biggest free agents on the market. They could also create enough cap space in 2025 to sign multiple top-tier free agents if they so desire (although that would come at a future cost).

They could also sit idle, re-sign their own players, add through the eight picks they'll likely have in the 2025 NFL Draft, and hope for more internal improvement next season.

With multiple possibilities, here are five bold predictions about how the Packers will play out a critical free agency.

1. Packers Let Josh Myers Walk

Green Bay has already begun re-signing their own players. Both Isaiah McDuffie and Brandon McManus agreed to multi-year extensions this week. However, Josh Myers remains one name that remains headed to unrestricted free agency at this point.

Myers has been okay for the Packers since being drafted in the second round. He never quite lived up to the hype of being such a high pick, but he wasn’t a complete flop, either.

Now, it appears he’ll command a hefty pay raise from his rookie contract.

In a perfect world, the Packers would keep Myers around. However, they have some difficult financial decisions on the offensive line, as Rasheed Walker, Sean Rhyan, and Zach Tom will all hit free agency next year.

That means they need to cut some costs now and let Myers walk. I predict they’ll allow him to sign elsewhere in free agency and replace him in other ways, sacrificing a pawn today to protect their rooks tomorrow.