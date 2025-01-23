5 Additions that Would Extend Packers' Super Bowl Window This Offseason
5. Tee Higgins, Wide Receiver
If the Packers are serious about extending their Super Bowl window, why not aim high and pursue the best wide receiver available in free agency? Tee Higgins fits that mold perfectly and would bring a much-needed spark to Green Bay’s offense.
At 26 years old, Higgins is exactly the type of free agent Gutekunst loves to target: young, proven, and still ascending.
Higgins already boasts an impressive NFL resume, combining consistency with flashes of dominance. Over his five-year career, he’s eclipsed 900 receiving yards and six touchdowns in four seasons. His best year came in 2021, when he caught 74 passes for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns, solidifying his place as one of the league’s premier complementary wideouts.
What makes Higgins so appealing is his ability to seamlessly transition into a lead receiver role. In Cincinnati, he’s thrived as the 1B option alongside Ja’Marr Chase. Pairing Higgins with Christian Watson (when healthy) and a dynamic rookie like Matthew Golden would instantly elevate the Packers’ receiving corps.
The biggest concern with Higgins is his health. He’s missed five games in each of the past two seasons and hasn’t been fully healthy since 2022.
That said, the reward far outweighs the risk. Green Bay’s receiving group stalled in 2024, struggling to create separation and provide consistent production. Higgins would immediately address those issues while giving Jordan Love a reliable, high-level target in both intermediate and deep passing situations.
Signing Higgins won’t come cheap—his combination of age, production, and potential will make him one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason. But for a team looking to maximize its championship window while also securing a long-term solution at wide receiver, he’s worth every penny.
Higgins represents both an immediate upgrade and a building block for the future, a rare combination that should make him a top priority for Green Bay.