5 Additions that Would Extend Packers' Super Bowl Window This Offseason
4. Matthew Golden, Wide Receiver, Texas
Continuing the theme of addressing a position through both free agency and the draft, the Packers could use this strategy at wide receiver as well. While a proven veteran would provide immediate stability, drafting a high-upside playmaker like Matthew Golden in the second round could bring long-term value to a position in need of a refresh.
Golden would be an excellent addition to Green Bay’s receiving corps. With Christian Watson’s 2025 season in jeopardy due to his ACL injury, the stagnation of the team’s other young wideouts, and a wave of upcoming free agents in 2026 and 2027, the Packers can’t afford to wait any longer to invest in fresh talent.
Last season, Golden was a standout for Texas, catching 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. His explosiveness leaps off the tape. Golden consistently creates separation against man coverage, something the Packers lacked in 2024.
He’s the kind of receiver who can take the top off a defense or beat a corner with sharp route-running, providing a much-needed dimension to Green Bay’s offense.
Golden’s versatility makes him even more appealing. Matt LaFleur would have a field day designing plays for a player who can line up on the outside, work out of the slot, or even take snaps in the backfield. His ability to move around the formation would give the Packers a weapon they can deploy in multiple ways, keeping defenses guessing.
For a team looking to retool its offense and add explosiveness, Golden checks all the boxes. Pairing him with a veteran addition in free agency would ensure the Packers have both short-term reliability and long-term upside at wide receiver. If Green Bay wants to maximize its Super Bowl window, Golden is the type of draft pick that could help open it even further.