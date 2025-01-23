5 Additions that Would Extend Packers' Super Bowl Window This Offseason
3. Shavon Revel Jr., Cornerback, East Carolina
Addressing a key position through both free agency and the draft is a hallmark of Gutekunst’s roster-building philosophy.
At cornerback, this dual approach makes perfect sense for the Packers. Adding a veteran like Samuel Jr. would be a solid move, but pairing him with a high-upside draft pick like Shavon Revel Jr. could transform Green Bay’s secondary into one of the league’s deepest and most promising units.
Revel Jr. entered the 2024 college season as a projected top-ten pick, but a torn ACL derailed his campaign and raised questions about his health. While some teams may shy away due to medical concerns, the Packers should be ready to pounce if his knee checks out.
At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Revel has the size NFL teams covet in a modern cornerback. His frame allows him to compete physically with bigger receivers, while his speed enables him to stick with faster wideouts. He possesses the versatility to thrive in both man and zone coverage schemes, making him an ideal fit for Green Bay’s defensive system.
Adding Revel Jr. to a cornerback group that already includes Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, and a proven veteran like Samuel Jr. (or another free agent) would be a home run.
Not only would this depth give defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley more flexibility, but it would also set the Packers up for long-term success. With Nixon and Samuel providing experience and Revel Jr. and Valentine bringing youth and upside, Green Bay’s secondary would be well-positioned for 2025 and beyond.
Drafting Revel comes with some risk due to his injury history, but his upside is undeniable. If the medical evaluations are positive, Gutekunst should do everything in his power to secure him.