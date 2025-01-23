5 Additions that Would Extend Packers' Super Bowl Window This Offseason
2. Asante Samuel Jr., Cornerback
The Packers will need to address their cornerback room this offseason, one way or another. With Jaire Alexander likely to be a cap casualty—saving Green Bay approximately $7 million but leaving a significant void—retooling the secondary becomes a top priority.
Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine are solid contributors, but neither should be counted on as a number one corner.
Asante Samuel Jr. presents an intriguing option.
At just 25 years old, Samuel is a very good cover corner with the athleticism and instincts to stick with top receivers and make them work for every yard. He’s shown flashes of brilliance, and his youth and upside make him an appealing target for a team looking to inject life into its secondary.
However, Samuel isn’t without flaws.
Tackling is his Achilles’ heel, and it’s a glaring one. He missed 22.2 percent of his tackle attempts this season, a troubling trend that raises questions about his ability to contribute as a complete defender.
The financial side of this equation is where things get tricky. Pro Football Focus projects Samuel will command a three-year deal worth $14.5 million annually.
That’s a steep price for Green Bay, particularly with their cap situation. However, a creative structure that includes non-guaranteed money in the second and third years could make the deal more palatable. It would allow the Packers to move on if Samuel doesn’t live up to expectations.
Samuel isn’t the lockdown number one corner the Packers might prefer, but he fills a critical need at a position in flux. His coverage ability could help stabilize a revamped secondary, and if the contract details align, he’s worth serious consideration.