The Green Bay Packers have the needed cap space to make at least one notable improvement before training camp begins. Part of the critique around Green Bay in the 2026 offseason has been the lack of splashy free agency additions. What this fails to understand is the impact players the Packers are setting themselves up to get back after an injury-plagued 2025 season made it clear the team didn't get to offer their best punch in a quick playoff exit.

With that said, making the roster better is always the goal, and at this point in the offseason, it makes sense to explore any bargain signings that give your team a chance to improve. Leading us to look at a handful of names that make sense as a final offseason signing.

1. Jonnu Smith

The Packers are set at tight end once Tucker Kraft is back up to speed after suffering an ACL injury a season ago. However, the issue here is the unknown return path and the fact that you cannot rely on Luke Musgrave. Jordan Love has already lost key pieces at the receiver position it would be great to bolster his weapons early in the season and allow Kraft to have less pressure as he works his way back from a serious injury.

2. Leonard Floyd

Floyd is an established pass-rusher who spent last season contributing to the league's second most productive pass rush. It was clear Floyd was a benefit to Atlanta's young players, handing the franchise a needed rotational piece. The Packers clearly could utilize the veteran in this role and have a bit of insurance if Lukas Van Ness isn't able to stay on the field and offer the leap in production Green Bay is clearly banking on.

3. Joey Bosa

Nearly everything that was just said about Floyd applies to Bosa as well. The one issue here is the fact that the defender appears to be considering retirement. If there is one offer that might offset this desire it is the ability to play for a historic franchise and start opposite Micah Parsons. Adding Bosa would be a move for fans to put their arms around and ease current concerns at the position.

4. Nick Chubb

Chubb is the best insurance policy Green Bay has left in free agency when it comes to adding depth behind Josh Jacobs. What is going to happen with the starting back remains a bit of a mystery as Green Bay awaits the legal system to play out and for the league to decide whether or not a suspension is in order. Chubb is nearing the end of an underrated career with Green Bay simply adding the star as a wildcard option.