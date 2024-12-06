4 Things Learned From Packers' Narrow Loss at Detroit
Packers Are For Real
If there was any lingering doubt about the Packers’ legitimacy, Thursday night’s battle against the Lions should erase it. The Packers stood toe-to-toe with one of the NFC's heavyweights, absorbed Detroit’s best haymakers, and fired back with plenty of punches of their own.
This was a game that demanded resilience. Green Bay had to contend not only with Detroit’s potent offense but also with self-inflicted wounds and a few questionable calls. Still, they fought valiantly until the final whistle, showing the kind of grit and upside that makes them a legitimate threat in the postseason.
Of course, the Packers will start by looking inward. They’ll wonder if they could’ve stopped just one of Detroit’s critical third- or fourth-down conversions—an area the Lions feasted on all night. They’ll review the first-half miscues that left them playing catch-up. And they’ll scrutinize the soft spots in the middle of their defense, where Detroit repeatedly found success.
But they won’t stop there. The officiating certainly didn’t do Green Bay any favors. A missed hand-to-helmet hit on Jordan Love in the first half and a questionable offensive pass interference call that wiped out a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter stand out. While the Packers left plenty on the field, it’s hard not to wonder how the game might have swung with just one or two of those calls going the other way.
This loss, as close and hard-fought as it was, serves as a reminder: If these two teams meet again in the postseason, the Packers are more than capable of flipping the script. One of those fourth-down touchdowns could go Green Bay’s way instead. A critical call might favor the Packers. The margins are that thin, and in a playoff setting, anything can happen.
