4 Things Learned From Packers' Narrow Loss at Detroit
Packers' Secondary is Hurting With Injuries
The Packers’ secondary can’t seem to catch a break. While the team has largely avoided major injuries at other positions this season, their defensive backfield has been in a constant state of triage.
Jaire Alexander, the team’s top cornerback and one of the NFL’s best at his position, missed yet another game against the Lions. This marks his sixth missed game of the season, not counting a few others he’s left prematurely due to injuries. Without him, Green Bay’s secondary has been a glaring weakness, often unable to hold up against even modest passing attacks.
The problems didn’t stop with Alexander. Corey Ballentine was also out on Thursday night, thinning an already depleted depth chart. Making matters worse, Evan Williams and Javon Bullard both exited the game with injuries, leaving the Packers scrambling to fill roles. This forced Zayne Anderson, a seldom-used backup, into significant action for the first time this season—a less-than-ideal scenario against a potent Detroit offense.
In a league increasingly built around the passing game, this level of attrition is a recipe for disaster. Green Bay’s patchwork secondary has left the likes of Eric Stokes and Carrington Valentine in over their heads, thrust into roles where their limitations are glaringly exposed.
At this point in the season, the Packers have no choice but to soldier on. However, it’s clear that addressing secondary depth must be an offseason priority. For now, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will have to make due with who he has.