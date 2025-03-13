4 Positions Packers Should Still Target in Free Agency After First Wave

3. Offensive Line

The Packers already added left guard Aaron Banks in free agency but lost Josh Myers in the process. That’s a net even—one body in, one body out. Green Bay still needs to address its offensive line depth.

They saw firsthand how one injury could send their entire offense into a tailspin when disaster struck against the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs. To avoid another doomsday scenario, the Packers must add a proven player as insurance.

Patience is a virtue in this situation. General manager Brian Gutekunst has a history of finding veteran depth at offensive tackle later in free agency, and he’d be wise to follow that blueprint again.

However, this time, the Packers should focus on reinforcing the interior offensive line. Former first-round pick Jordan Morgan now appears to be without a starting job, allowing him to slide into the swing tackle role Green Bay needs. Their free-agent focus should be securing a reliable veteran for the middle of the line—because when the foundation of a house isn’t stable, everything else starts to crumble.

4. Cornerback

Similar to the offensive line, the Packers have already signed a cornerback, but they still need someone with experience playing on the outside.

Jaire Alexander’s future remains uncertain. He’s still on the roster, but a trade or release could happen at any moment.

As of now, Green Bay’s cornerback group consists of Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, and Nate Hobbs. Nixon and Valentine have been inconsistent throughout their careers, making it risky to rely on them as full-time starters.

The Packers should sign a lower-tier veteran on a budget-friendly deal to serve as an emergency option while also drafting for the long-term future of the position. Sometimes, having a dependable safety net is the difference between sinking and staying afloat.

