4 Positions Packers Should Still Target in Free Agency After First Wave

2. Wide Receiver

The Packers have been sitting idly, twiddling their thumbs, while other teams have stocked up on wide receivers to bolster their rosters.

To be fair, this wasn’t a great class of free-agent wide receivers. Tee Higgins was projected to be the headliner, but he was franchise-tagged by the Bengals before free agency even began.

That left Chris Godwin, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, DeAndre Hopkins, and Amari Cooper as the next tier of available receivers. While all have proven NFL track records, their best football is likely behind them.

A more realistic path for the Packers would have been targeting a receiver who can stretch the field. Christian Watson will spend most of the 2025 campaign recovering from a torn ACL, and Green Bay desperately needs to add speed to its offense.

They were linked to the D.K. Metcalf trade rumors, but he landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Other speedsters like Marquise Brown, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Darius Slayton have already been scooped up.

Some viable candidates may still be available, but Green Bay must choose wisely. They don’t just need any receiver—they need the right fit to unlock the potential of Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Jayden Reed.

The Packers will also likely address this position in the draft. However, counting on a rookie to be a difference-maker for a team with Super Bowl aspirations is like putting all your chips on a single number in roulette—risky and unpredictable.

Green Bay must find a way to add a proven receiver via free agency. It won’t be easy, but if they want to compete at the highest level, it’s a move they can’t afford to ignore.