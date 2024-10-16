4 Players the Packers Need More From After First 6 Weeks of Season
Kenny Clark
The Packers need more from Kenny Clark if they want to live up to their full potential as a defense.
Clark is not only the leader of the defensive line but also the highest-paid player on the team. When the Packers signed him to a three-year, $64 million extension over the summer, the expectation was that Clark would be their anchor up front, consistently disruptive against both the run and the pass. So far, that hasn't been the case in 2024.
The defensive line was supposed to be revamped this season with the addition of new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Devonte Wyatt, Colby Wooden, and Karl Brooks were supposed to create a deeper rotation to support Clark. But instead of elevating his game with reinforcements around him, Clark has underperformed.
Through six games, he ranks 86th out of 120 eligible defensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus, and is graded as the third-lowest-ranked defensive player on the Packers’ roster.
The issues aren’t just in the numbers—it’s the impact, or lack thereof, that Clark is having on games. He hasn’t been the consistent force the Packers need in the trenches, struggling to generate pressure and getting neutralized far too often in the run game.
For a defense that is relying on Clark to set the tone, his absence has been felt. With tougher opponents like the Lions and 49ers looming, the Packers need Clark to step up. If he can’t elevate his game, the defense will continue to struggle, and the Packers won’t get the return they need from the biggest contract on their books.
More Packers news and rumors: