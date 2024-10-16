4 Players the Packers Need More From After First 6 Weeks of Season
The Green Bay Packers are sitting at 4-2, a respectable mark given the injuries they've battled and the schedule they've faced, but they’re about to get a serious gut check starting in Week 7 when they host the surging Houston Texans.
From Weeks 7 to 15, Green Bay faces a gauntlet of tough matchups. Only two of those teams currently hold losing records, and the schedule is littered with contenders like the Detroit Lions (twice), Texans, and the powerhouse San Francisco 49ers.
This stretch will define their season—whether they solidify their place among the NFC’s elite or fall into the middle of the pack. Here are four players the Packers need more from after the first six weeks of the season.
Josh Myers
The Packers need much more from Josh Myers if they want to solidify their offensive line and build consistent offensive momentum.
Myers, a 2020 second-round pick, has been a starter since his rookie season, but his play has yet to reach the level expected from the 62nd pick. Through six games, he ranks 33rd out of 35 qualified centers, according to PFF, struggling in both pass protection and the run game.
In Week 6, Myers had another rough outing, missing assignments in the ground game and allowing pressure in pass protection. These lapses have disrupted the offense’s rhythm, forcing Jordan Love into difficult situations and contributing to stalled drives.
With rookie Jordan Morgan returning to health and Sean Rhyan playing well at guard, the Packers have options to shuffle their offensive line. If Myers doesn’t show improvement soon, Green Bay may be forced to explore other combinations to stabilize the interior and give the offense a better chance to succeed. But until then, it's up to Myers to play better.