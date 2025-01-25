4 Packers Whose Exits Would Be Addition By Subtraction This Offseason
Jaire Alexander
It’s never easy to part ways with a player as talented as Jaire Alexander, but the time has come for the Packers to make that difficult decision. While his abilities as a cornerback remain undeniable, Alexander’s availability and off-field dynamics have reached a breaking point that might make Green Bay better off without him.
When healthy, Alexander is one of the league’s premier cornerbacks. His ability to lock down elite receivers and change games is a rare commodity. The Packers’ defense is unquestionably better when he’s on the field.
The problem is that Alexander hasn’t been on the field nearly enough. Over the past four seasons, he has played seven or fewer games in three of them, a staggering and unacceptable number for a player expected to anchor the defense.
No matter how talented he is, availability is a key factor for any franchise cornerstone—and Alexander’s track record leaves much to be desired.
Off-field concerns add another layer of complexity.
Alexander’s issues with the coaching staff, most notably under former defensive coordinator Joe Barry, created tension in the past. While new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley initially seemed to smooth things over, Alexander’s comments after the season have reignited questions about his relationship with the team. That kind of friction, especially from a high-profile player, can ripple through a locker room in negative ways.
Moving on from Alexander would come with its costs. The Packers would undoubtedly sacrifice some production in the secondary, but they might gain something just as valuable: improved locker room chemistry and a more cohesive team culture.
Alexander’s time in Green Bay has been full of highs and lows. While his talent is undeniable, his availability and off-field dynamics suggest it might be time for the Packers to turn the page.
Letting him go would be a tough but necessary step toward building a more stable and unified roster for the future.