4 Packers Whose Exits Would Be Addition By Subtraction This Offseason
Josh Myers
Josh Myers embodies much of what defines the Packers’ current roster: solid, dependable, and capable of holding his own in the NFL. He’s a serviceable center who has provided stability on the offensive line, and Green Bay could certainly do worse.
But if the Packers are serious about elevating themselves from playoff contenders to Super Bowl favorites, "solid" won’t be enough.
Myers enters free agency with an uncertain future. While he narrowly avoided a potentially costly postseason injury that could have derailed his free-agent prospects, it remains unclear whether the Packers will bring him back.
Myers’ ability to hold his own in the middle of the offensive line has been valuable, but Green Bay has options to upgrade at the position.
Last year, the Packers invested a first-round pick in offensive lineman Jordan Morgan. Morgan’s development opens the door for Green Bay to reshuffle its line, potentially sliding Elgton Jenkins or Sean Rhyan to center while slotting Morgan into a starting guard spot.
This move would allow the Packers to move on from Myers, freeing up salary cap space that could be better allocated toward acquiring impact players at other positions.
Myers’ tenure in Green Bay has been steady, but the team seems poised to look for greener pastures. With Super Bowl aspirations in mind, the Packers must focus on turning a roster full of “solid” players into one that features more game-changers. Letting Myers walk might be a necessary step toward that goal.