4 Packers Whose Exits Would Be Addition By Subtraction This Offseason
Eric Stokes
Eric Stokes’ tenure with the Packers serves as a harsh reminder of how unforgiving the NFL can be. A career that started with promise and excitement quickly unraveled, leaving both player and team wondering what could have been.
Stokes entered the league as a surprise first-round pick when the Packers selected him 29th overall out of Georgia. The pick came with high expectations, a lucrative rookie contract, and the added bonus of a fifth-year team option.
Early returns justified the selection. As a rookie, Stokes shined, thriving opposite Jaire Alexander and showcasing the speed, instincts, and coverage ability that had made him a first-round prospect. Green Bay appeared to have found its cornerback duo of the future.
But the honeymoon didn’t last. Poor play and a string of injuries derailed Stokes’ career, starting with a disappointing sophomore season.
Inconsistent coverage and a lack of ball production became glaring issues, and he never recaptured the form he showed as a rookie. By the time injuries piled up—including multiple setbacks to his lower body—Stokes went from a promising young star to a liability in the Packers’ secondary.
Last offseason, Green Bay declined Stokes’ fifth-year option, signaling that their confidence in him had all but evaporated. Now an unrestricted free agent, Stokes leaves Green Bay as a cautionary tale about the volatility of NFL careers, especially at a position as demanding as cornerback.
The decision to move on from Stokes marks a necessary reset for the Packers’ secondary. His struggles on the field have been a drag on the unit for years, and getting fresh blood in the cornerback room will provide an opportunity to rebuild with youth and upside.