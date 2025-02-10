4 Packers Who Won't Return in 2025 With Season Officially Over
4. T.J. Slaton
For better or worse, the Packers’ interior defensive line is shaping up to have plenty of continuity heading into the 2025 season.
Kenny Clark, the team’s fourth-highest-paid player next season, returns to kick off his three-year extension. After a quiet 2024 campaign, he needs to step up and reestablish himself as the disruptive force Green Bay expects him to be.
Around him, the rest of the interior rotation remains intact—Karl Brooks, Devonte Wyatt, and Colby Wooden are all under contract on their rookie deals.
The one exception is T.J. Slaton.
Slaton logged 457 snaps last season—the third-most among Packers defensive linemen behind Clark and Brooks.
At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, he played a specific role: clogging the middle, eating space, and making life harder for opposing running backs.
That’s valuable, but it’s not irreplaceable. Green Bay can find a similar player in the later rounds of the draft or look for an internal option to step up.
The most logical candidate is Wyatt, the 2022 first-round pick. He showed more flashes last season but struggled with injuries and inconsistency. If Wyatt can take the next step, Green Bay’s defensive front will be in a much better place. A more impactful Clark would also make life easier for everyone around him.
The Packers could also use a Day 3 pick to add another rotational piece to help fill in gaps when needed. That route would allow them to save the money they’d otherwise spend on bringing Slaton back. He played a role, but the Packers can afford to move on.