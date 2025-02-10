4 Packers Who Won't Return in 2025 With Season Officially Over
3. A.J. Dillon
The Packers' 2024 running back room looked nothing like it did the year before.
Aaron Jones was cut in the offseason and landed with the Minnesota Vikings. A.J. Dillon suffered a preseason injury that wiped out his entire season.
Meanwhile, Green Bay reshuffled the deck, bringing in Josh Jacobs as the lead running back in free agency and using a third-round pick on MarShawn Lloyd.
Jacobs was everything the Packers could've hoped for and more. Unfortunately, the rookie barely saw the field, appearing in just one game, while Chris Brooks started the year on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster. Emmanuel Wilson was the lone holdover.
Dillon is universally respected in Green Bay. Teammates love him. Coaches appreciate him. He’s been an active and engaged member of the community since the day he arrived.
But at the end of the day, the NFL is a business, and this is a business decision that Green Bay can’t afford to overthink. Dillon’s decline has been steady and undeniable. As a rookie, he averaged 5.2 yards per carry. That number dropped every season, cratering at 3.4 in 2023.
The Packers brought him back on a one-year deal in 2024, but with Jacobs, Lloyd, Wilson, and Brooks all set to return next season, there’s simply no room for Dillon on the roster.
Sentimentality can’t cloud reality. His role has been replaced, and his production has been declining for years. Green Bay has to move forward. Dillon has to find a fresh start somewhere else.